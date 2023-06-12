//GCSU congratulates Valdosta natives for graduating

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia College & State University honors students from Valdosta during the graduation for the Spring 2023 Semester.

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for graduating during the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students for their outstanding efforts.

Braydon Denmark of Valdosta (31602)

Savannah Sumner of Valdosta (31602)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.