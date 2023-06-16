//GCSU announces Valdosta native makes Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Valdosta native, Alexandria Williams, makes the Georgia College & State University 2023 spring semester Dean’s List.

Alexandria Williams of Valdosta, GA, made the Dean’s List in the College of Health Sciences at Georgia College & State University.

Georgia College recognizes its students’ outstanding work for the 2023 spring semester.

Congratulations on making the Dean’s List!

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.