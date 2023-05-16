//WWALS hosts 2023 Inaugural Fundraising Dinner

Share with friends

HAHIRA – WWALS will incorporated the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest with the River Revue for the 2023 Inaugural Fundraising Dinner.

Release:

WWALS is incorporating the 6th Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest into the inaugural WWALS River Revue. This indoor fundraising dinner to benefit WWALS Watershed Coalition will be held 6-10 PM, Friday, September 22, 2023, at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta, Georgia.

Follow this link for tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and more:

https://www.betterunite.com/WWALS-wwalsriverrevue2023/

WWALS Development Director Veronica Oakler said, “Raise a glass to clean water and support our work to protect the 10,000 square mile Suwannee River basin with an evening of food, drink, and entertainment. We’ll have speakers, songs, and a silent auction.”

WWALS President Sara Jay Jones said, “Musicians, song submissions are open! Don’t wait until the deadline to send in your song. Here’s the entry form:”

https://forms.gle/9P7GCKDyF2hvVWGr6

Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman said, “Your ticket or sponsorship helps support everything WWALS does, from water quality tests, paddle outings and swimming & boating lessons, to chainsaw cleanups, and beyond to advocacy to stop trash at its sources, strip mines, and pipelines. We work for water trails, solar power, and Right to Clean Water, with growing engagement for youth and marginalized communities.”

About WWALS: Since June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity working for a healthy watershed with clean, swimmable, fishable, drinkable water.

Mission: WWALS advocates for conservation and stewardship of the surface waters and groundwater of the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary, in south Georgia and north Florida, among them the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds, through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities.

Our Watershed: The 10,000-square-mile WWALS territory includes the Suwannee River from the Okefenokee Swamp to the Gulf of Mexico, plus the Suwannee River Estuary, and tributaries such as the Withlacoochee and Alapaha Rivers as far north as Cordele in Georgia, as well as parts of the Floridan Aquifer– the primary water source for drinking, agriculture, and industry for millions of Georgia and Florida residents.

Suwannee Riverkeeper: Since December 2016, WWALS is the WATERKEEPER® Alliance Member for the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary as Suwannee RIVERKEEPER®, which is a project and a staff position of WWALS focusing on our advocacy.

Contact: Veronica Oakler

WWALS Development Director

Veronica.WWALS@gmail.com

(850) 601-2066