//Valdosta BOE recognizes school district retirees

VALDOSTA – Retirees from the Valdosta Board of Education were recognized from across the school district during the May 2023 work session.

The Valdosta Board of Education recognized 31 retirees from across the school district during the May 2023 work session. Together these outstanding men and women have spent an accumulated 630 years working with the boys and girls of Valdosta City Schools.

Each retiree was presented with a paw denoting their years of service within Valdosta City Schools. Many of these retirees also have even more service from other school systems in our community, our state and nation. In addition to the paw, they were also given a VCS gold card which affords them the opportunity for free admission into athletic, fine arts and other events. Lastly, the board also approved a stipend for retirees leaving the district with more than 15 years of service. For everyone with 15 up to 20 years, they received a check for $250; everyone with 21 years or more, received a check for $500.

We are forever grateful for each retiree’s selfless service not only to our boys and girls, but to our community as a whole. Always remember, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!”