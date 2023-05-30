//Valdosta BOE recognizes school district retirees
Local NewsMay 30, 2023

Valdosta BOE recognizes school district retirees

VALDOSTA – Retirees from the Valdosta Board of Education were recognized from across the school district during the May 2023 work session.

Release:

The Valdosta Board of Education recognized 31 retirees from across the school district during the May 2023 work session.  Together these outstanding men and women have spent an accumulated 630 years working with the boys and girls of Valdosta City Schools. 

Each retiree was presented with a paw denoting their years of service within Valdosta City Schools.  Many of these retirees also have even more service from other school systems in our community, our state and nation.  In addition to the paw, they were also given a VCS gold card which affords them the opportunity for free admission into athletic, fine arts and other events.  Lastly, the board also approved a stipend for retirees leaving the district with more than 15 years of service.  For everyone with 15 up to 20 years, they received a check for $250; everyone with 21 years or more, received a check for $500.  

We are forever grateful for each retiree’s selfless service not only to our boys and girls, but to our community as a whole.  Always remember, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!”

Dr. Dan AltmanCentral Office – Federal Programs29 years of service 
Wade BealeW.G. Nunn Elementary School5 years of service
Paris Darby BeardPinevale Elementary School11 years of service
Marlin Beaufort, Sr.Valdosta High School10 years of service
Martha Ann BerlinSallas Mahone Elementary School14 years of service
Beverly BroomeValdosta Middle School15 years of service
Minnie CarterSallas Mahone Elementary School31 years of service
Dr. William Todd CasonCentral Office – Superintendent10 years of service
Melanie ChastangValdosta High School21 years of service
Dr. David ColeCentral Office – Teaching & Learning, Assistant Superintendent29 years of service
Paul DayW.G. Nunn Elementary School27 years of service
Beth DeLoachCentral Office – Student Support Services, Assistant Superintendent29 years of service
Carolyn J. DodsonValdosta Middle School23 years of service
Gwendolyn EmanuelValdosta Middle School46 years of service
Bobby FinnisseeW.G. Nunn Elementary School30 years of service
Dr. Tracey GriffinCentral Office – MTSS12 years of service
Lydia HunnicutHorne Learning Center11 years of service
Dr. Linda HuntPROMISE Program23 years of service
Ricardo IpinaValdosta High School30 years of service
Danny JohnsonValdosta Middle School24 years of service
Hazel Jackson KeithJ.L. Lomax Elementary School28 years of service
Curt KimbroughValdosta Middle School25 years of service
Judy A. LaurentJ.L. Lomax Elementary School31 years of service
Sarah A. LenoirW.G. Nunn Elementary School – School Nutrition Department17 years of service
Melanie LockhartJ.L. Lomax Elementary School3 years of service
Kenneth L. MarshallHorne Learning Center9 years of service
Carole K. NewbernValdosta Middle School29 years of service
Susan OelkersValdosta High School10 years of service
Dr. Elena PonderCentral Office – MTSS6 years of service
Bennie Kevin SmithCentral Office – Technology26 years of service
Cynthia SmithPinevale Elementary School15 years of service
