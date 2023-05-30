//Valdosta BOE recognizes school district retirees

VALDOSTA – Retirees from the Valdosta Board of Education were recognized from across the school district during the May 2023 work session.
The Valdosta Board of Education recognized 31 retirees from across the school district during the May 2023 work session. Together these outstanding men and women have spent an accumulated 630 years working with the boys and girls of Valdosta City Schools.
Each retiree was presented with a paw denoting their years of service within Valdosta City Schools. Many of these retirees also have even more service from other school systems in our community, our state and nation. In addition to the paw, they were also given a VCS gold card which affords them the opportunity for free admission into athletic, fine arts and other events. Lastly, the board also approved a stipend for retirees leaving the district with more than 15 years of service. For everyone with 15 up to 20 years, they received a check for $250; everyone with 21 years or more, received a check for $500.
We are forever grateful for each retiree’s selfless service not only to our boys and girls, but to our community as a whole. Always remember, “Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!”
|Dr. Dan Altman
|Central Office – Federal Programs
|29 years of service
|Wade Beale
|W.G. Nunn Elementary School
|5 years of service
|Paris Darby Beard
|Pinevale Elementary School
|11 years of service
|Marlin Beaufort, Sr.
|Valdosta High School
|10 years of service
|Martha Ann Berlin
|Sallas Mahone Elementary School
|14 years of service
|Beverly Broome
|Valdosta Middle School
|15 years of service
|Minnie Carter
|Sallas Mahone Elementary School
|31 years of service
|Dr. William Todd Cason
|Central Office – Superintendent
|10 years of service
|Melanie Chastang
|Valdosta High School
|21 years of service
|Dr. David Cole
|Central Office – Teaching & Learning, Assistant Superintendent
|29 years of service
|Paul Day
|W.G. Nunn Elementary School
|27 years of service
|Beth DeLoach
|Central Office – Student Support Services, Assistant Superintendent
|29 years of service
|Carolyn J. Dodson
|Valdosta Middle School
|23 years of service
|Gwendolyn Emanuel
|Valdosta Middle School
|46 years of service
|Bobby Finnissee
|W.G. Nunn Elementary School
|30 years of service
|Dr. Tracey Griffin
|Central Office – MTSS
|12 years of service
|Lydia Hunnicut
|Horne Learning Center
|11 years of service
|Dr. Linda Hunt
|PROMISE Program
|23 years of service
|Ricardo Ipina
|Valdosta High School
|30 years of service
|Danny Johnson
|Valdosta Middle School
|24 years of service
|Hazel Jackson Keith
|J.L. Lomax Elementary School
|28 years of service
|Curt Kimbrough
|Valdosta Middle School
|25 years of service
|Judy A. Laurent
|J.L. Lomax Elementary School
|31 years of service
|Sarah A. Lenoir
|W.G. Nunn Elementary School – School Nutrition Department
|17 years of service
|Melanie Lockhart
|J.L. Lomax Elementary School
|3 years of service
|Kenneth L. Marshall
|Horne Learning Center
|9 years of service
|Carole K. Newbern
|Valdosta Middle School
|29 years of service
|Susan Oelkers
|Valdosta High School
|10 years of service
|Dr. Elena Ponder
|Central Office – MTSS
|6 years of service
|Bennie Kevin Smith
|Central Office – Technology
|26 years of service
|Cynthia Smith
|Pinevale Elementary School
|15 years of service