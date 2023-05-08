//Turner Center presents Songwriter Showcase

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts presents the 2023 Songwriter Showcase featuring performances by local songwriters.

Release:

The 2023 Turner Center Songwriter Showcase takes place Tues., May 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. inside the Turner Center galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street.

This one-night only event features six talented, outstanding local songwriters, who will perform their original music to a captive audience and share the stories behind their songs. Performers for the Showcase are 2RiverStation (Jolyn Smith and Kerri Kent), Rocky Duckworth, Joe Smothers, Chip Tanner and Elijah Williams (Naturally Southern). Sound will be provided by Brant Pickard of Live Sound Consulting.

“This may be the first time these musicians have played for a captive audience, something that every musician dreams of doing” said Chip Tanner, coordinator of the event as well as one of the performers. “It’s a different experience when the audience gets to hear why and how the songs were created. The focus of the Songwriter Showcase is on the craft of songwriting and sharing these songs with the world.”

Tanner, who has been a musician for more than 40 years as part of Boomers and Tanner Lane, said that musicians dream of playing for an attentive audience in a beautiful setting. While it is a vulnerable experience, it is quite opposite from the hired gigs that they typically play.

“We are fortunate to have a strong South Georgia Entertainers membership of local musicians who want to write original music, play their songs for others, and help other musicians grow their craft,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “And, we are so proud to provide opportunities such as this to support their musical art.”

The Turner Center Songwriter Showcase idea was birthed by Tanner and other South Georgia Entertainers members. SGE meets on the second Tuesday of every month at the Turner Center.

“The best song is a true story,” said Tanner, “and these musicians will be playing their hearts out for our community on May 9.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for fellowship and light refreshments. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by calling 229.247.2787 or visiting turnercenter.org, where more information is also available about the musicians. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.