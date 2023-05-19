//SJCS eighth graders among winners in writing contest

Share with friends

Photo: Souad Dennis (left) and Leah Sinclair (right) receive copies of the Art of Writing7anthology from Turner Art Center Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann.

VALDOSTA – Two eighth grade students from St. John the Evangelist Catholic School among winners in the Turner Center’s Writing Contest.

Release:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School eighth grade students Souad Dennis and Leah Sinclair placed among 25 winners in the Turner Center for the Arts’ 3rd Annual Art of Writing Contest. Souad Dennis placed first in the category of middle school poetry, and Leah Sinclair placed second in the category of middle school nonfiction.

“We are extremely proud of Souad and Leah,” said SJCS Principal Cheri Carter. “The talent our students display in English, language arts, and across all subject areas not only speaks to the dedication and passion of our students, but also our teachers.”

The Turner Center for the Arts hosts the Art of Writing contest annually in partnership with its Young Online Writers League (YoWL), which is led by Dr. Cheryl Carvajal. The contest is a part of the Young Online Writer’s League purpose – to bring together youth from ages 11 to 18 and provide them with a path toward written expression. The group meets regularly using the Discord app, and is free to join through the Turner Center’s website at turnercenter.org/classes.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and STEM as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.