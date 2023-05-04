//Road closure scheduled for section of Barak Obama Blvd

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will be closing a section of Barak Obama Blvd for necessary roadway repairs.

On Friday, May 5, the section of 508 Barak Obama Blvd between Cypress Street and East Adair Street to the north of Barak Obama Blvd will be closed for necessary repairs to the roadway. For the safety of all motorists and pedestrians, citizens are urged to adhere to all control devices in place to detour traffic around this area. This repair work will impact traffic flow on Barak Obama Blvd in both directions.

For more information, contact our Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.