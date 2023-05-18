//Richard Hardy officially assumes role as Valdosta City Manager

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council unanimously votes Interim City Manager Richard Hardy to officially assume the City Manager role.

After serving as the Interim City Manager for three months, Richard Hardy was voted by the City Council to officially assume the City Manager role.

Hardy was confirmed as the City Manager during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on May 11, 2023. The Council, composed of seven members, voted unanimously to place Hardy as the person to oversee the day-to-day business operations for the City of Valdosta.

As the City Manager for Valdosta, Richard will oversee the city’s ten departments, 600+ employees, and budget. Mr. Hardy has been with the City of Valdosta since 2014, first serving as the Director of Public Works before being named Deputy City Manager of Operations in late 2020.

“He is an outstanding leader, and I believe he will leave his mark as the next great City Manager of the City of Valdosta,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson.

As Interim City Manager, Hardy met with various organizations and government agencies to plan efforts to strengthen community partnerships that benefit the citizens.

Hardy stated that he is ecstatic to serve the citizens as City Manager.

After a short time in the position, Hardy had already established good relations with the community, hearing from citizens about their ideas for the city’s future.

Before becoming the Interim City Manager, Hardy served as Deputy City Manager of Operations. He led the Public Works and Utilities Departments, including 17 divisions. Hardy currently serves as a member of the American Public Works Association (APWA) Small Cities and Rural Communities (SC/RC) Committee and is now an active member of Georgia’s APWA Southwest Branch. He is the Vice-Chairman of Deep South Regional Municipal Solid Waste Management Authority, representing the City of Valdosta in sanitation, grant acquisition, and landfill disposal requirements.

Hardy holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Education from Wayland Baptist University and a Master of Science in Information Systems from American Sentinel University. He received his Certificate of Local Government Management by completing the Management Development Program from the University of Georgia, Carl Vinson Institute of Government. He has also completed seven tiers of Professional Military Education focused on Leadership and Management.

Hardy is a former APWA President for Georgia’s Southwest Branch. He is a 33-year Department of Defense Veteran and a retired Chief Master Sergeant (CMSGT) of the United States Air Force (USAF). Hardy and his wife, Terri, are proud parents of two adult children.

To contact Mr. Hardy, please call the Valdosta City Hall at 229-259-3500.