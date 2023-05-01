//MercyMe coming to Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Multi-platinum selling Contemporary Christian group MercyMe will perform live at Wild Adventures Theme Park on Saturday, May 6.

The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan continues Saturday, May 6 with MercyMe.

Contemporary Christian music band and Grammy nominee MercyMe will take the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater stage on May 6. The group got its start in Texas in 1994 and has since released 48 multi-format number one hits, including four mainstream radio hits. Their landmark song “I Can Only Imagine” was the first digital single in Christian music history to be certified platinum, while their hit “Word of God Speak” was named No. 1 Song of the Decade by Billboard.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. General Admission to the concert is included free with a 2023 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats for just $5 in advance. Guests who do not have a 2023 Season Pass can purchase General Admission to the concert for $10 and Reserved Concert Seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.

Before the MercyMe concert, guests can enjoy a performance from Britt Dené, an up-and-coming contemporary Christian music artist from Tifton, GA, at the Water’s Edge Stage from 5 to 8 p.m.



“After a day filled with slides, rides and animal encounters, guests can enjoy an evening of music and worship beginning by the lake with a hand-rolled pretzel, and ending up at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater to see MercyMe.” said Elke Schultz, marketing manager.

Families can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2023 Season Pass on sale now at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.