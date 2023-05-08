//GDOT awarded Lowndes Co. project among others

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Georgia Department of Transportation was recently awarded 18 projects including projects in Lowndes, Cook, and Tift Co.

In March 2023 the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded 18 projects valued at $65,263,277.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $15million, is a bridge construction project awarded to E. R. Snell Contractor, Inc. This project will include construction of a 0.503-mile bridge and approaches on SR 212 over Lake Jackson located in Jasper and Newton counties. This contract along with one other bridge construction contract represents 31 percent of the awarded funds.

The second largest contract is a resurfacing project worth approximately $6.8 million and was awarded to C. W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc. The project consists of milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing of 7.16 miles of SR 120 from the Paulding County line to east of John Ward Road in Cobb County. This contract and eight other resurfacing projects represent 43 percent, or $27.7 million, of the awarded funds.

One rehabilitation project valued at approximately $10 million, or 15 percent of the awarded funds, includes 8.08 miles of concrete rehabilitation on I-185/SR 411 south of SR 1 to south of Armour Road in Muscogee County.

Seven percent of the awarded funds were for three safety projects including signing and pavement marking upgrades, and safety improvements in Columbia, Gordon and Jones counties.

The remaining 4 percent is allotted for two bridge rehabilitation projects in Cook, Lowndes, Tift, and Muscogee counties. Work will include painting of steel beams and replacement of bridge joints.

The March awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2023 to 223 valued at $1.447 billion. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2023 began July 1, 2022.

Award Announcement list (includes rejected and or deferred projects). Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on March 17, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on March 31.

Supplemental Award Announcement (includes previously deferred projects that have now been let).

Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, please visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs, and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike, and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.