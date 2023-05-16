//FCCU launches animal rescue fundraiser

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The First Commerce Credit Union launches a fundraiser to support animal organizations in South Georgia and North Florida.

Release:

Residents across North Florida and South Georgia may see flocks of pink flamingos raising awareness for breast cancer in October, but in May, First Commerce Credit Union (FCCU) is all about paws-ing for pets to give local animal rescue organizations a fundraising boost during National Pet Month.

Last May, First Commerce launched its inaugural fundraiser in Nashville, Ga., to honor the memory of Liz Nix, a passionate advocate for animal welfare in the community and mother of Rodney Nix who serves as a volunteer member of FCCU’s Nashville Advisory Council. More than $4,000 was raised in her honor to support Nashville’s Hearts to Homes Humane Society.

Due to the success and positive response in Nashville, First Commerce is expanding its efforts this year to support local animal rescue organizations in communities across North Florida and South Georgia, including Tallahassee and Marianna, Fla., and Nashville, Adel, Ray City, Thomasville, and Valdosta, Ga. Money raised locally will support The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County.

The Liz Nix Fundraiser for Animal Rescue has a goal to raise $15,000 this year and will run throughout National Pet Month, May 1–31. Local residents and businesses are invited to participate by making donations or hosting their own fundraiser to contribute to the cause.

“We are deeply invested in the communities we serve and are passionate in our support of local causes,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce CEO. “Liz was a highly respected member of her community who had a heart for helping animals. I believe she’d be incredibly proud to see other communities come together to help find homes for abandoned animals.”

People with a passion for pets can get involved in several ways throughout May. Donations can be made at any of First Commerce’s 14 financial centers. All locations are offering high-quality insulated grocery totes — perfect for summer outings — in exchange for a donation. Additionally, members can donate to receive a paper paw cutout that they can personalize to be displayed at a First Commerce location during May.

First Commerce will also host a “Dogs for Dogs” community event cookout on Tuesday, May 16, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at our Valdosta Inner Perimeter Financial Center (3312 Inner Perimeter Rd.). Team members will grill and sell hotdog lunches including chips and a drink for a $5 donation.

Join the Liz Nix Fundraiser for Animal Rescue and follow the fun in your community on social media throughout May. Local animal lovers are encouraged to post their pet photos on social media, tagging @FirstCommerceCU and using the hashtag #LizNixFundraiser and #PowerofYou.

For additional information, visit FirstCommerceCU.org/LizNix.