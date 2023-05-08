//County music artist Lee Brice comes to Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures welcomes country music star Lee Brice to the LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.

The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan continues Saturday, May 13 as country music star Lee Brice takes the stage at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

Boasting over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, Lee Brice has enjoyed massive success in country music. Brice has taken nine singles to number one including “Memory I Don’t Mess With”, “One of Them Girls”, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and “Rumour”. Lee Brice is a Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner and has appeared on numerous TV shows. Guests can look forward to hearing some of his hits beginning at 8 p.m. on May 13.

General Admission to the concert is included free with a 2023 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats for just $5 in advance. Guests who do not have a 2023 Season Pass can purchase General Admission to the concert for $10 and Reserved Concert Seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.

Before the Lee Brice concert, guests can enjoy live music at the Water’s Edge Stage. Chase Crawford will perform from 1-4 p.m., followed by Ten Mile Bay from 5-8 p.m.

“Guests can grab a freshly baked pretzel and a crisp local brew from Georgia Beer Company and enjoy a scenic break at the lake,” said Elke Schultz, marketing manager. “Water’s Edge Brews and Bites and the Water’s Edge stage provide a great spot to relax between a day of adventures and a night with music from Lee Brice.”

Families can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2023 Season Pass on sale now at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.