//CCHS hosts job fair for students

Photo: CCHS Students A’quavian Collier and Diego Hernandez

MOULTRIE – More than a hundred Colquitt County High School students attended the Project Purpose Job Fair with about thirty employers.

A year of career exploration and skills preparation activities culminated in a job fair attended by more than a hundred Colquitt County High School (CCHS) students. The Project Purpose Job Fair saw students and employers connecting this past Friday, leading to some being offered jobs on the spot. Around thirty employers participated in the third annual event. “The Project Purpose Job Fair is one more way we are seeking to ensure all our seniors are employed, enlisted, or enrolled when they leave high school,” stated CCHS Principal Dan Chappuis, “We are grateful for the partnership with the Chamber and Development Authority that helps us engage with the business community to connect our students to future careers.”

Before the job fair, students could participate in a career exploration day in the Fall, hear from different businesses and industries every Friday during club days, and practice networking with a speed networking event. In addition, teachers at the high school worked with students attending the job fair to prepare a resume. The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce assisted in organizing the job fair and provided all students with a folder for their resumes. Tommie Beth Willis, CEO of the Chamber, shared, “Project Purpose plays an important role in growing our local workforce by connecting the next generation of employees with the business community.”

A select group of students attended a Get2Work Bootcamp in March, where they earned industry credentials in areas like OSHA Industrial Health and Safety, Industrial Forklift, and Industrial Systems. The student names and credentials were shared with the job fair employers in advance, and several interviews were set up. After interviewing with one of the Get2Work students, Georgia Power Community Relations Representative Brandon Moore shared, “The talent pool in Colquitt County is booming with future professionals. We were incredibly honored to be a part of the job fair and meet some of the Get2Work Bootcamp students.”

Throughout the morning, students were eager to meet with employers. Senior A’quavian Collier shared, “This job fair has been invaluable to me. I have made connections with employers I would have never thought to contact for a job. I know now that I can do more than find a job, but I can find a meaningful career. I am grateful to those that organized this event, and the impact on us as students is huge.”

Project Purpose is a multipronged program that introduces students to local business and industry opportunities. It is a joint effort between the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority, the Chamber of Commerce, and the school district, with support from many local organizations such as Southern Regional Technical College and the United Way. Becky Lewis of EagleCraft, an event sponsor, shared, “I am always impressed with the students and find participating in Project Purpose a great way to recruit local talent and create a valuable learning experience for students in life and job skills. It’s a win/win for the community.” To learn more about Project Purpose, visit projectpurposega.com or contact Angela Hobby, Colquitt County Chief Communications Officer, at angela.hobby@colquitt.k12.ga.us.