//19-year-old from Valdosta arrested in connection to shooting

VALDOSTA – A 19-year-old from Valdosta was arrested by the Valdosta Police Department in connection to a shooting on Knox Drive.

Release:

Arrested: Jeremiah Elijah Scott (AKA Bang Out), African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

UPDATE:

On May 19, 2023, at approximately 9:25 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 2400 block of Knox Drive after several citizens called E911 to report gunshots heard in the area. One caller advised the dispatcher that one person had been shot and was lying in front of a residence. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim, a 21-year-old male, with multiple gunshot wounds. As officers were providing first aid to him, other officers located a 28-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, who had gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. These two victims were close in proximity to the first victim. Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victims to South Georgia Medical Center. While checking the area officers found two firearms near the victims, one of which was reported stolen through the Valdosta Police Department.

Detectives have been continuing to investigate this case. Through their investigation, detectives identified Jeremiah Elijah Scott, who is also known as “Bang Out”, 19 years of age, as being involved in this incident. On May 24, 2023, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Scott for two counts of aggravated assault-felony, one count of aggravated battery-felony, and two count of possession of a firearm during a felony-felony.

On May 26, 2023, at approximately 4:00 am., officers received reliable information that Scott was in an apartment at Sugar Mill Apartments, 1712 Williams Street. Officers followed up on the information and obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

The Valdosta Police Department Tactical Operations Unit was activated to execute the search warrant. Scott was found inside the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. After detectives interviewed Scott, he was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

The 21 year old victim is still in stable, but critical condition at a Florida hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. An anonymous tip may also be made online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department

“I am proud of the work of our detectives who continued to put countless hours into this investigation, not to mention the dedicated teamwork from all the members of our department to find this individual and get him into custody safely.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan