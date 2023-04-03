//VSU fraternity, sorority students give back with community service

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU fraternity and sorority students recently gave back by participating in Greek Week Community Service Day 2023.

Twelve Valdosta State University fraternities and sororities were recently invited to participate in Greek Week Community Service Day 2023.

Dozens of Greeks answered the call to give back.

“All of our Greek organizations were founded on the tenets of siblinghood, scholarship, and service,” shared Madison Beaumarchais, assistant director for Fraternity and Sorority Life at VSU. “Our students take each of these components seriously and really enjoy giving back to the community that supports them. Greeks are involved in various long- and short-term projects around Valdosta and prioritize giving back as much as they can.”

Some of the student volunteers wrote letters to the residents of PruittHealth’s skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in Valdosta and cleaned VSU’s Oak Street parking deck.

Another group of students visited the residents of PruittHealth’s Ashley Street location and enjoyed an afternoon of conversation, games, leisurely walks, and other activities.

A third group helped The Haven organize donations and clean up their supply storage area.

“It’s always amazing to see students get involved with the community and really connect with the people they are helping,” Beaumarchais said. “I know they really enjoyed working in various places around the community and learning more from each other throughout the day. They made new friends, and many are committing to volunteering in these areas again on their own. I am proud of our Greek students for always taking the initiative and helping where they can in the community.”

Greek Week Community Service Day participating students represented the following VSU fraternities and sororities:

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Alpha Sigma Alpha

Chi Omega

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Kappa Delta

Omega Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

Phi Mu

Phi Sigma Kappa

Sigma Chi

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity Inc.

Zeta Tau Alpha

