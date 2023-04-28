//VFD reponds to electrical house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on W. Hamilton St. that was determined as an electrical cause.

Release:

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 02:03 AM, the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 302 A W. Hamilton Street. Fire units arrived on scene in less than five minutes to find light smoke coming from a single-story home. Valdosta Fire personnel quickly extinguished the fire and searched to confirm that no occupants remained inside. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

The cause of this fire was identified as electrical by VFD investigators.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations.

For more information contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-333-1835.