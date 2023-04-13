//Valdosta resource fair brings awareness for second chances

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Breaking Barriers Community Resource Fair and Breaking Barriers Bash will be held in Valdosta to celebrate Second Chance Month.

Release:

South Georgia Coalition for Employment Committee and DCS Reentry Services is proud to present the Breaking Barriers Community Resource Fair on Thursday April 20th, 2023 from 10:00 AM Until 1:00 PM at Mathis City Auditorium along with the Breaking Barriers Bash on Thursday April 20, 2023 from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Unity Park.

Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued a proclamation declaring April as “Second Chance Month” in the State of Georgia. “The designation of April as Second Chance Month contributes to increased public awareness about the need for closure for those who have paid their debt, and opportunities for individuals, employers, congregations, and communities to extend Second Chances.”

Join us at Mathis Center Auditorium located at 2300 North Ashley Street Valdosta GA 31602, on Thursday, April 20th from 10:00 AM Until 1:00 PM for our Second Annual Breaking Barriers Community Resource Fair. We will have several different community organizations and resources in attendance from Healthcare, Housing, Education, Employment, Mental Health and more this event is free and open to the public.

Join us at Unity Park Located at 301 E. Central Avenue Valdosta GA 31602 on Thursday, April 20th from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM for the Breaking Barriers Bash.

There will be music and free food for those in attendance.

For more information contact:

Michael Conger

michaeldconger@outlook.com

229-376-5595