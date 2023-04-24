//Valdosta Main Street hosts Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street will host the Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series featuring live music during lunch.



The Main Street Office will host the Brown Bag Concert Series in Downtown Valdosta from May 1 to May 5.

The event is free and open to the public and features the live performance of a different band each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Unity Park, located at 301 E. Central Ave. Bring a chair or blanket. Grab lunch from a rotating schedule of food trucks or a picnic from home!

This year’s lineup of bands is as follows:

May 1st – the Page Brothers

May 2nd – Khemistry

May 3rd – Jen Anders & Friends

May 4th – Main Stream

May 5th – 41 South Band

“Valdosta Main Street is always excited to bring back the Brown Bag Lunch concert series. This event will prove a draw to the downtown corridor and give citizens and visitors alike a memorable experience in Unity Park,” said Main Street Downtown Director Brandie Dame.

The concert series is held in observance of National Historic Preservation Month, which serves as a showcase for local communities to honor their past and help build their future. For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office at 229-259-3577 or the Facebook page @DowntownValdostaMainStreet