//Valdosta City officicals invited to help cleanup river

HAHIRA – WWALS invited Valdosta City officials to help with the third cleanup to collect trash from the Withlacoochee River.

WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) invited Valdosta city officials to come along on the third cleanup WWALS has scheduled to collect trash from Valdosta that is floating in the Withlacoochee River or still on the riverbank after previous high water.

All Valdosta city officials are invited, especially Mayor, Council, City Manager, City Engineer, Stormwater Manager, and, as special guests, the City Marshalls. If you don’t have a boat, we will supply one.

“We know most of this trash came from Valdosta, because it has brand names like Michael’s Deli, which only ever existed in Valdosta, plus many others still there, such as Zacadoo’s,” said Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman.

This cleanup will be Saturday, March 8, 2023. Come at 9AM to Knights Ferry Boat Ramp, which is at the end of Knights Ferry Road in Lowndes County, southwest of Valdosta, Georgia, GPS 30.71205, -83.45554.

This outing is free of charge because it is a cleanup.

Cleanup materials will be provided, but if you’ve got a trash picker, bring it along. If you don’t have a boat, we can supply one: just let us know in advance.

Quarterman added, “WWALS applauds Valdosta buying a bigger and better Watergoat trash trap for Sugar Creek, and for planning trash traps on Two Mile Branch. Those will help keep trash out of the river. And we look forward to Valdosta enforcing its ordinances to stop trash washing off parking lots into creeks. But there’s still plenty of legacy trash from Valdosta that needs to be cleaned up. Wildlife eat it and can not digest it.”

For more information, see: https://wwals.net/?p=61563

About WWALS: Founded in June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) advocates for conservation and stewardship of the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds in south Georgia and north Florida through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities. John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper®, which is a staff position and a project of WWALS as the member of Waterkeeper® Alliance for the Suwannee River Basin.