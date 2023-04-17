//Turner Center announces lifetime achievement award winner

Share with friends

Photo (from left to right): Sementha Mathews, executive director of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts; Tina Folsom, president of the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission; Thressea Boyd, Owner of South Georgia Business+Culture Magazine; and Amy Carter, Southern Regional Technical College, Special Assistant to the President.

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts announced Dr. Zaccari as the recipient of the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announced Dr. Ronald M. Zaccari as a recipient of the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th Spring Into Art Gala, on April 10.

Inaugural winner of the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award Bill Sineath congratulates Dr. Ronald M. Zaccari, this year’s recipient.

Tina Folsom, president of the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission (LVAC) and Sementha Mathews, executive director of the Turner Center, presented the prestigious award to Zaccari, in the memory of Lena Bosch, an individual who exhibited outstanding, creative, innovative, and visionary leadership in the advancement of the arts in our community. LVAC created the award to annually honor people who embody Lena’s passion and spirit for the arts through the Turner Center.

“My mother Lena always referred to ‘Dr. Z’ as a pillar in the community and the arts in particular,” said Bart Bosch. “I know my mother would whole-heartedly agree with this selection. She was also a huge fan of his artistic ability and had acquired several pieces that Dr. Zaccari had done. She really cherished those. I am fully confident that she is smiling down from above.

Zaccari, an accomplished artist and strong supporter of the LVAC, has demonstrated his leadership and commitment to the Turner Center through board and committee membership, through extensive strategic planning efforts, and though his involvement in many strategic projects more than two decades.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award is truly a way to remember Lena Bosch and her remarkable contributions to South Georgia” said Zaccari when humbly accepting the award. “When Nancy and I arrived in Valdosta in January 2001, Lena Bosch was among the first community leaders to welcome us. From the beginning meeting to her passing, we had a sincere friendship. She had a passion for the arts and believed Valdosta’s economy should have a vibrant arts organization.”

The Turner Center received several letters from Amy Carter, Thressea Boyd, and Hollis Barnett nominating Zaccari for the award, which was unanimously approved by the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award Committee.

“I accept the award in her memory and thank the Turner Center for the prestigious honor,” he said.

A bronze cast iron plaque with the facial image of Bosch hangs in the Price-Campbell Gallery at the Turner Center and will include the cast iron name plates of Zaccari and all future award recipients. The recipient also receives an original glass art award created in the Turner Center’s new Glass Studio by glass artist James Downey.

For more information about the award or how to become more involved with the Turner Center, visit www.turnercenter.org or call 229-247-2787.