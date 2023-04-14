//The Crescent hosts Georgia Garden Week events

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Crescent will feature a variety of exhibits and events to celebrate Georgia Garden Week, April 16-22.

Kaleidoscope owner and artist, Fay Hyatt will hold a Plein ’aire oil painting workshop on the Crescent grounds inviting experienced painters to participate in the event taking place on Friday, April 21, 2023. Kaleidoscope is located on Patterson St. in Valdosta. Fay Hyatt can be reached at: 229-245-1289.

Exhibits will be open for tours at The Crescent from 1-4pm Wednesday through Friday and on Saturday from 10am-2pm. Admission is $5/person with children 12 & under free.

The Crescent will have the following exhibits during the week:

The Amaryllis Garden Club will have an exhibit featuring Recycle, Reuse and Repurpose also featuring membership to our garden club.

The Camellia Garden Club will teach about Migration and habits of Butterflies.

The Dogwood Garden Club will educate on Native Plants for our area and how to incorporate them into an existing garden.

The Holly Garden Club will educate on What a Garden Club means and how to be a member.

The Town and Country Garden Club will show how to grow and care for Hydrangeas, one of this areas most popular plant.

The Southern Lily Garden Club will thrill with their lovely Tablescapes.

The Amaryllis will hold their annual Plant Sale on the grounds of the Crescent under the big oak tree from 10am-1pm on Saturday, April 22. There will be a huge variety of plants to choose from at great prices.