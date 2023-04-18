//Moody AFB to hold SAFESIDE Reunion

Share with friends

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base will host the SAFESIDE Reunion to honor personnel and fallen members.

Moody Air Force Base will be hosting the SAFESIDE reunion on Thursday, April 20, 2023 starting at 9:30am. The reunion is hosted every two years to reunite Base Defense Group personnel and honor fallen members. The event will have a capabilities display, memorial ceremony, and bench dedication.

Following the ceremony, the 820th Base Defense Group will perform a Fast Rope Insertion/Extraction System (FRIES) demonstration along with small unmanned aerial system, explosive ordnance disposal, and communications displays.

Operation SAFESIDE was established in 1966 as the Air Force’s first concept of providing outside-the-wire security for its bases and is part of the mission of today’s 820th BDG.