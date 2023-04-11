//Lloyd Carter Band to perform at the Turner Center’s Art Park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center continues the Music in the Art Park with the Lloyd Carter Band sponsored by Greater Valdosta United Way.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents the Lloyd Carter Band on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 7-9 p.m., in the Turner Center Art Park, located at 605 N. Patterson Street. The concert is sponsored by Greater Valdosta United Way and is free to the public.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to this family and pet-friendly event, and relax in the park while enjoying the music. King of R&B and The Southern Cellar will be the on-site food and beverage vendors for this event.

Having roots in South Georgia, the Lloyd Carter Band is comprised of skilled musicians that are accustomed to performing in front any sized crowd—large or small. Mixing their original music with traditional country and party favorites, LCB members have shared the stage with many national touring acts ranging from gospel, country, and rhythm and blues. Their vast cover playlist and originals from Lloyd’s 2020 well-reviewed album titled “Nothing To Lose” leaves nothing short of pure entertainment. Carter has been received as one of the most respected voices in independent Country Music and was nominated the Country Male Vocalist of the year by the Josie Awards in Nashville, TN, at The Grand Ole Opry, and nominated Male Vocalist of the year with The Georgia Country Awards. More about Carter’s music, bio, and merchandise can be viewed at www.lloydcartermusic.com.

“The main purpose for creating the Music in the Art Park Concert Series four years ago continues to be to highlight the great musical talent in our local area,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “We have a great lineup of bands for our patrons to enjoy this year, and we thank and local sponsors for their support and for sustaining this great event in our community.”

The Turner Center also received the Levitt AMP Grant in November 2022 which will allow them to host an additional 10 concerts in Fall 2023. The Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series 2023 will be announced in June and will take place on Thursdays from Aug.17-Oct. 26, with the exception of the Presenter’s Series show ARTrageous that is planned for Oct. 5.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of every month, March through November, from 7-9 p.m. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a concert or those wanting more information should call the Turner Center at ­229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.