Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes High School Vikings will hold the MB23 Youth Football Camp hosted by Michael Barrett.

Release:

According to the Lowndes High School Vikings Facebook page, the MB23 Youth Football Camp hosted by Michael Barrett will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 9am until 3pm at Lowndes High School. The camp is free for kids ages 6-18 years old.

For more information on the Youth Football Camp, a link to the Lowndes High School Vikings Facebook post is available below.