//Georgia native T.I. to perform at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures hosts Grammy Award-Winning artist T.I. for the concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.

The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan continues Saturday, April 29 with a performance by T.I.

Georgia-native artist, actor, entrepreneur and activist T.I. is known for his many contributions in entertainment including releasing 10 hit albums, starring in blockbuster movies, and receiving multiple Grammy, Billboard, BET and American Music Awards. Audiences can look forward to singing along to award-winning hits including “Top Back”, “What You Know” and “24s” at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater next Saturday.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. General Admission to the concert is included free with a 2023 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats for just $5 in advance. Guests who do not have a 2023 Season Pass can purchase General Admission to the concert for $10 and Reserved Concert Seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.

Before the T.I. concert, music group Khemistry will perform at the Water’s Edge Stage from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Guests can relax by the lake and enjoy funky renditions of their favorite popular songs along with a hand rolled pretzel and crisp, locally brewed Georgia Beer Company draft,” said Elke Schultz, marketing manager. “It’s the perfect spot to rest between a fun-filled day of splashes and thrills and a world-class concert peformance from T.I.”

Families can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2023 Season Pass on sale now at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.