//Free scrap tire recycling event for city, county residents

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta will host a free scrap tire recycling event for all City and County residents.

Release:

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta, Public Works Departments, will host a free scrap tire recycling event for all City and County residents. Residents can drop off tires on weekdays from Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 19, 2023, from 7 am until 5 pm at Lowndes County Public Works located at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.

Tires must be regular car/truck size and off the rim. No tractor or semi-truck tires will be accepted. No businesses are permitted to bring their tires to this event. Residents can drop off up to 200 tires per household.

This event was implemented in 2018 when staff from both Public Works Departments noticed tires discarded into ditches and rights-of-ways all around Lowndes County. By starting this program, homeowners and residents with worn-out or unwanted tires are provided a better alternative to dispose of these tires, helping keep Valdosta-Lowndes County clean.

This event is possible through a grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GEPD). The scrap tire event is a drop-off-only event; no pick-up option will be available.

For more information, contact Lowndes County Public Works at 229.671.2700 or the City of Valdosta Public Works at 229-259-3585.