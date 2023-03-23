//Wild Adventures honors “Healthcare Heroes” with free admission

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering free admission for all healthcare workers and first responders.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is offering free admission for all healthcare workers and first responders March 24-26.

“As a token of our immense gratitude and appreciation, we are honored to offer free admission to all healthcare workers this weekend at Wild Adventures,” said Elke Schultz, marketing manager. “It’s a small way of saying ‘thank you’ for your tireless efforts and unwavering dedication in keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

To honor our communities’ healthcare workers, Healthcare Heroes will receive free single-day admission Friday-Sunday, March 24-26 with proof of employment. A list of eligible professions along with more information about the event is available at WildAdventures.com/HealthcareHeroes.

During Healthcare Heroes Weekend, guests are invited to explore the all-new Oasis Outpost, a nearly 3-acre expansion that includes Trail Trackers, a new family adventure ride, five new animal encounters, Misty Springs Soak Station and Splash Pad, and Paradise Pizza, a new dining experience serving personal pan pizzas and refreshing boba lemonades.

“Healthcare Heroes Weekend is just one part of an entire Season full of concerts and special events that we can’t wait to share with our guests this year,” said Schultz.

The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series begins April 1 and features award-winning and Platinum-selling artists Styx, Lee Brice, REO Speedwagon, T.I., and more. A complete listing of the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert lineup can be found at WildAdventures.com/Concerts.

Splash Island Waterpark, which is included with admission to Wild Adventures, opens on April 1.

For more information about the new Healthcare Heroes Weekend, Oasis Outpost, Wild Adventures’ special events and how to visit with a 2023 Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.