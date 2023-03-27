//WGTC Mechatronics student recognized for accomplishments

Share with friends

Wiregrass Mechatronics Technology student, Brandon Howell, is the 2022 and 2023 State SkillsUSA Gold Medal winner in Electrical Construction Wiring. He participated in the National SkillsUSA competition last June and won a bronze medal and this summer he will be representing Wiregrass and the state of Georgia at Nationals.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Mechatronics Technology student is recognized as a stand out in the Electrical Construction Wiring.

One could describe Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Mechatronic student, Brandon Howell, as a modern-day renaissance man. Before Brandon graduated from high school he began his college career with Wiregrass’ Dual Enrollment program. Since then he has received an Associates of Applied Science Degree and a Diploma in Commercial Electrical Construction. He has also earned technical certificates of credit in Basic Electricity Technician, Electrical Maintenance Technology, Industrial Electrical Assistant, Industrial Electrician, and Industrial Motor Control Tech. He is currently enrolled in the college’s Associate of Applied Science Degree in Mechatronic Technology. This renaissance man isn’t just earning degrees in the advanced manufacturing career field, but he’s also taking his education and skills to the next level through an Apprenticeship at Ace Electric.

Howell’s education, skills, and on-the-job training helped him win gold medals two years in a row at the Georgia SkillsUSA competition in Electrical Construction Wiring. Gold medal winners earn an opportunity to compete at the National SkillsUSA competition, and in last year’s National SkillsUSA competition, Howell placed 3rd in the nation in Electrical Construction Wiring. This June he will compete again in the same category.

“Ace Electric is extremely proud to be a part of Brandon’s journey in becoming an electrician. His commitment and focus through Ace’s successful apprenticeship program in partnership with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, as well as the SkillsUSA competition, reflects in his work both in the classroom and on our job sites. That’s why apprenticeships are essential in our industry. Technical education and hands-on experience offer a comprehensive learning environment for students like Brandon to excel in their field. He is a model employee, and Ace is extremely lucky to have him on our team,” shared Ace Electric Training Manager Greg Terry.

“Wiregrass is very proud of Brandon and what he has accomplished while attending Wiregrass. Last summer he received the Georgia Postsecondary 2022 Dr. John L. Scott Award for Excellence in Individual Competition for having the highest individual score at the National SkillsUSA. This shows the hard work our faculty and our partners at Ace Electric have invested in this young man,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements.

Brandon’s SkillsUSA advisor is Drew Vickers, Electrical/Industrial Systems Technology Program Coordinator.

Howell shared, “What I am learning from Wiregrass along with my experience doing an apprenticeship with Ace Electric is setting me up for my future by giving me classroom knowledge that I apply to real world situations that I come upon on the job. My advisors and instructors at Wiregrass were the ones who encouraged me to compete in Skills USA and they supported me on my journey throughout my competitions. The college has prepared me for the workforce by having excellent instructors and hands-on training utilizing equipment that is used in the industries.”

Howell took advantage of the education, skills development, and on-the-job training opportunities offered to all students at Wiregrass Tech. When he graduates again from Wiregrass, he will have positioned himself not only as one of the top Electrical Construction Wiring professionals in the nation, but as a proficient employee in the fast-moving world of advanced manufacturing. To learn more about the programs, SkillsUSA College Chapter, and/or Apprenticeships visit www.wiregrass.edu.