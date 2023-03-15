//WGTC employee participates in senior leadership program

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass Dean of Academic Affairs for Health Science Stevan Van Hook has been selected to participate in the 2023 Technical College System of Georgia Senior Leadership Academy.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Dean of Academic Affairs was one of 25 TCSG employees participating in the 2023 TCSG Senior Leadership Academy.

Release:

Stevan Van Hook Participating in TCSG Senior Leadership Academy

Valdosta, Ga. – Stevan Van Hook, Dean of Academic Affairs – Health Sciences at Wiregrass Technical College, selected along with 25 employees of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), is participating in the 2023 TCSG Senior Leadership Academy.

Participation in the academy is highly selective and required an eight-month commitment to complete the program. She was nominated to attend the academy by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s President DeAnnia Clements. The selected group started participation in January 2023 and will graduate at the October 2023 meeting.

“I am beyond grateful to be nominated and have this leadership development opportunity as an employee of Wiregrass,” shared Stevan Van Hook. “Both the TCSG and Wiregrass administration are major proponents of employee professional development and growth. The Senior Leadership Academy (SLA), under the direction of Dr. Alvetta Thomas and her team, provides an optimal avenue for success at the technical college and system level. The leadership academy contributes to my personal goal of ensuring the continued support of the college mission, the TCSG, and most importantly, my role in leadership to support workforce development through student success. Again, I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to continued growth and development to support our college, our system, our students, and our communities.”

The academy is designed to encourage professional growth and career enhancement. The program supports the leadership development goals of TCSG and its 22 colleges. The academy will acquaint participants with the leadership and managerial responsibilities of TCSG executives. The monthly sessions will include specific leadership development curriculum through a partnership with the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.