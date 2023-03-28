//Wanted Valdosta man captured at local drive-thru

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A wanted Valdosta man was found by VPD officers at a local restaurant’s drive thru and arrested after an attempt to flee on foot.

Release:

Arrested: Copeland Ricky R, African American male, age24, resident of Valdosta.

On March 25, 2023, at approximately 7:51 pm., a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed a wanted subject, identified as Ricky Copeland, in the drive thru line at a restaurant in the 3100 block of Inner Perimeter Road. The officer approached Copeland and requested he exit the vehicle due to having

warrants for his arrest. Copeland initially refused to get out of the car, but eventually did. Once out of the

vehicle Copeland attempted to flee on foot, but the officer was able to keep control of him. Once

handcuffed, Copeland was placed in a patrol vehicle.

During the investigation, officers located marijuana and a handgun in Copeland’s vehicle.

Officers confirmed that Copeland had arrest warrants from Valdosta Police Department, Cook County Sheriff’s Department and Remerton Police Department.

Copeland was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he was charged with:

Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers (misdemeanor);

Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor) and

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (felony).

“This officer was able to get this wanted subject off of the streets by being observant and knowledgeable of the community. We are very proud of how the officer handled this case,” said Captain Johns.