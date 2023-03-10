//VPD recovers stolen firearm during traffic stop

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Three men from Valdosta were arrested by VPD after recovering a stolen firearm along with narcotics during traffic stop.

Release:

Arrested: Williams, Jason B, African American male, age18, resident of Valdosta.

Arrested: Thomas, Amariyae L, African American male, age 19, resident of Valdosta.

Arrested: Lewis, IAM, African American male, age 18, resident of Valdosta

On March 7, 2023, at approximately 10:58 pm., a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of W Hill Ave. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jason Williams, 18 years of age, immediately exited the vehicle and was detained. The two passengers, later identified as, Amariyae Thomas and IAM Lewis fled from the vehicle. After a short time, Thomas and Lewis returned to the traffic stop location where they were also detained.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a firearm that was reported stolen out of Moultrie, Georgia. Officers also located just over 10 grams of marijuana inside of the vehicle.

Officers obtained a search warrant for a house which was related to the incident. The home was searched with the assistance of a K9. During the search two digital scales, commonly used in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs were located along with suspected marijuana.

During the investigation over $2000 in U. S. currency was seized along with narcotics and other items. Three offenders were arrested in regard to this incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Jason Williams was arrested and charged with:

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent To Distribute – Felony;

Possession And Use Of Drug Related Objects – Misdemeanor;

Possession Of Firearm or Knife During Commission Of Or Attempt To Commit Certain Felonies – Felony; and

Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony

Amariyae Thomas was arrested and charged with:

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute – Felony;

Possession Of Firearm or Knife During Commission of Or Attempt To Commit Certain Felonies Felony;

Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony; and

Obstruction Of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor

Iam Lewis was arrested and charged with:

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute – Felony

“We are proud of the investigation these officers conducted. Their hard work resulted in a stolen firearm and narcotics being removed from the streets of Valdosta,” said Captain Johns.