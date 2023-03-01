//VPD arrests two individuals for narcotics during traffic stop

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department arrests a male and female for possession of narcotics during a traffic stop.

Release:

Arrested: McGhee, Xavier J, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta.

Arrested: Daffin, Za’Quantanekia K, African American female, age 27, resident of Valdosta.

On February 25, 2023, at approximately 10:59 am., a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Xavier J. McGhee, 32 years of age, immediately exited the vehicle after being told to stay in the car. As McGhee was being detained, he tried to pull away from the officer and refused to be handcuffed. After a brief struggle, McGhee was handcuffed. Officers spoke with the vehicle passenger, later identified as Za’Quantanekia Daffin, 27 years of age, and she provided a false name and date of birth to the officers. Officers removed Daffin from the vehicle and detained her.

While officers were speaking with McGhee and Daffin, they observed objects in the vehicle that are consistent with narcotics usage. Through investigation, officers located several baggies, containing white powdery substances, which tested positive for Alpha PVP, inside the vehicle. Officers also found items in the vehicle that are commonly associated with narcotics usage. Both MGhee and Daffin were transported to Lowndes County Jail where they were charged with the following.

Xavier McGhee was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 narcotic with intent to distribute, felony;

Possession of drug related objects, misdemeanor;

Obstruction of Law Enforcement; misdemeanor;

Driving while license suspended; misdemeanor; and

Knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration, misdemeanor.

Za’ Quantanekia Daffin was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a schedule 1 narcotic with intent to distribute, felony;

Possession of drug related objects, misdemeanor; and

Obstruction of Law Enforcement, misdemeanor.

“These officers did a great job investigating this case and getting these drugs before they could be put out into the community,” said Captain Johns.