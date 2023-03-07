//Two arrested for early morning shootings in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two arrests were made for two separate shootings after a VPD investigation was launched into the incidents.

Release:

Arrested: 1. Omar White, African American male, 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: 2. Zontavious Sipplen, African American male, 20 years of age, Valdosta resident

On February 26, 2023, between approximately 12:18 and 12:20 in the morning, Valdosta Police Officers responded to two separate shootings. Officers first responded to the 400 block of East Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, after receiving information that a subject had been shot. The victim in the first shooting, a 16-year-old male, had been transported by a friend to South Georgia Medical Center. While officers were responding to the first incident, the E911 center received a call about two subjects being shot in the 2500 block of Bemiss Road.

When officers arrived on the scene on Bemiss Road, they found two 17-year-old males with gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported them to South Georgia Medical Center.

Detectives and crime scene personnel responded and began to investigate both incidents. Through investigation, detectives identified that these incidents are related to each other. Detectives are continuing to process evidence collected at the scene to determine offenders involved in these incidents.

On February 28, 2023, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Zontavious Sipplen, 20 years of age, for two counts of aggravated assault (felony), aggravated battery (felony), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony). Sipplen was taken into custody without incident.

On March 3, 2023, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Omar White, 17 years of age, for aggravated assault (felony), aggravated battery (felony), and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony). White was taken into custody without incident.

All three victims have been treated and released from the hospital.

This continues to be an active investigation, with more charges and arrests pending. No further information will be released at this time.