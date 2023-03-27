//S.L. Mason students present Georgia Regions Project

Share with friends

Photo: S. L. Mason third graders: Jaxson Abbott, Raekwon Randall, Jr., Tiara Hadley

VALDOSTA – S.L. Mason Elementary students presented a Georgia Regions Project when the Science Unit was finalized this month.

S. L. Mason third grade students finalized their Science Unit this month by completing a Georgia Regions Project. Students were able to submit a poster, PowerPoint Presentation, or diorama to show their knowledge in this culminating activity. Everyone definitely put forth their best efforts in order to show what they had learned from the unit. Projects were put on display for all to enjoy.