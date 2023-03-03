//Miss VHS Scholarship Pagent returns

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VHS will host the Miss VHS Scholarship Pageant for contestants to compete for the crown and a $2,500 scholarship.

Valdosta High School will host the Miss VHS Scholarship Pageant on Saturday, March 4, at 6pm in the VCS Performing Arts Center.

After three years, VHS is bringing back the pageant with an added flair.

Sophomore, junior, and senior contestants will compete for the crown and a $2,500 scholarship. Each contestant will design and display a platform board outlining the community service project she would complete during her reign if selected as Miss Valdosta High School. All contestants will compete in interview, opening number, casual/spirit wear, and evening gown competitions. The top five contestants will advance to the final phase of the competition, which includes on-stage questions. The newly-crowned Miss Valdosta High School will represent Valdosta High in various events and promote her platform over the next year.

Please come out and support our outstanding contestants and enjoy an entertaining evening of pageantry. The cost of admission to the pageant is $5.00. A People’s Choice Award will also be given to the contestant who collects the most donations, which goes toward the pageant production and prizes. Each contestant designed her own pageant donation box, which will be available for attendees to make their selection for the People’s Choice Award at the event.

For more information about the Miss VHS pageant, please contact Donna Hall or Ebonye Bennett at (229) 333-8540.