//Colquitt schools offer Camp Invention to students

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County School District will offer students the opportunity to attend a weeklong Camp Invention experience.

Release:

An exciting opportunity for rising kindergarten through 6th-grade students is coming to Moultrie this summer. In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame®, Colquitt County School District (CCSD) will offer the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention from June 5 to June 9 at Colquitt County High School (CCHS). The weeklong camp allows children to explore science, technology, engineering, and more in various activities each day.

The young inventors, as the camp calls participants, will get to:

· Explore physics, design engineering, and art as they build their mini skate park, create DIY riders, personalize their mini skateboards, and try out challenging features like ramps, bowls, jumps, and rails.

· Create an epic celebration; campers become event planners who engineer light-up party hats, use the science of color to create a bubble art banner, and invent a Party Assistant to help bring their plans to life.

· Transform a robot into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie. Then, use nature’s inspiration and intellectual property’s power to protect their creation from an idea-stealing Copy Cat.

· Launch their own pop-up business, make smart financial decisions, and use entrepreneurship skills and creative strategies to attract customers with the ultimate pop-up event.

Camp Invention will be from June 5 to June 9, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, and the cost is $260 per child. Registration is open, and availability is limited. Camp participants can stay for an additional $100 for an extended day experience that begins at 7:30 am and ends at 5:30 pm. Visit invent.org/mylocalcamp or call 800-968-4332 to secure your child’s spot today!

Older children also have an exciting opportunity to earn community service hours and experience as camp leaders. Rising 7th through 9th-grade students can be Leadership Interns at Camp Invention. Rising 10th through 12th-grade students can be Leadership Students. Students interested in the leadership opportunity will still need to register. This is an excellent addition to college applications, a chance to complete community service project hours and experience the camp in a leadership role.

For more information, contact Hannah Boyd at Hannah.boyd@colquitt.k12.ga.us. Additional summer camp opportunities can be found at https://www.colquitt.k12.ga.us/families/summer-camps.