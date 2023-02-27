//Wiregrass waives application fees during March

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is waiving applications fees during March for the 2023 Summer or Fall Semesters.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces application fees will be waived during March. Those interested in applying for Summer or Fall Semester 2023 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money.

Summer Semester classes begin on May 15. The college is offering online programs like Cybersecurity, Criminal Justice, and Fire Science. The Fire Science online program is taught in partnership with the highly respected Fire Science program at Albany Technical College through the new eCampus platform. Other programs accepting new students for Summer Semester includes Business Management, Early Childhood Care and Education, Automotive or Design Media Production.

There are over 100 programs including programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Those who qualify for the grant could possibly qualify for additional monies that could help pay tuition, books, and fees. Fall Semester classes will begin on August 15. The college’s One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center can answer questions and assist new students with class schedules. To learn more information, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.