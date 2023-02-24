//Wiregrass President named to SACAD board

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements has been named to the Southern Association of Colleges with Associate Degrees (SACAD) board.

VALDOSTA – The President of Wiregrass College has been named to the Southern Association of Colleges with Associates Degrees board.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements has been named to the Southern Association of Colleges with Associate Degrees (SACAD) board. SACAD provides a unified professional voice to address regional and national issues that have an impact on policies, procedures and practices related directly to associate degree institutions. The board consist of accredited member institutions served by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) who offer more than 50% of their total degrees at the associate degree level. The SACAD provides opportunities for its membership to engage in professional development activities through scholarly publications, activities, and event.

President Clements shared, “I am looking forward to working with the other SACAD board members and member institutes who predominantly offer two-year degrees, diplomas or certifications. This organization provides an avenue for sharing ideas and best practices with others across the southern states.”

There are 11 board members with one representative from each of the 11 southern states in the SACSCOC region. Board members serve 3-year terms with an option to serve an additional 3-year term as mutually agreed by the board and the board members.

President Clements was named President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in October 2021 by Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Greg Dozier. She has more than 20 years of experience in technical education. She began her technical education career as an adjunct instructor in 1999. She later would teach full-time as a Computer Information System Instructor for East Central Technical College that later merged to become Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in 2010. Clements was later named Dean of Professional Services and Dean of Allied Health, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Wiregrass.

There are over 100 programs including programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Those who qualify for the grant could possibly qualify for additional monies that could help pay tuition, books, and fees. During the month of March, the college is waiving the application fees when you apply for Summer or Fall Semesters. Summer classes begins May 15 and Fall starts August 15. Visit Wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.