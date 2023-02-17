//Wiregrass invites community to Open House

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The community is invited to the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Valdosta Campus for an Open House event.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is announcing Open House dates for the Valdosta Campus on Tuesday, February 28 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in Morris Hall. The community is invited to stop by and meet instructors and learn more about the in-demand programs, academics, student life on campus, and the application process. Those interested in the Commercial Truck Driving program can also find out about the new CDL application process beginning in Fall 2023.

The college will be hosting Free Application Month in March where those who apply for Summer or Fall Semesters in March will have their application fee waived. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by visiting the link https://wiregrass.secure.force.com/events. For more information please contact Recruitment Coordinator Chandler Chancy at 229-333-5365 or chandler.chancy@wiregrass.edu.