//Wiregrass enrollment increases for Spring 2023 Semester

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – For the fourth straight semester, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s enrollment has increased for the Spring 2023 Semester.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is excited to share that the college’s enrollment has increased 6.8% this Spring 2023 Semester compared to Spring 2022 Semester. This marks the fourth straight semester the college has seen an increase in enrollment compared to the previous year. Fall 2022 Semester’s enrollment increased 12% compared to Fall 2021 Semester.

“We are excited to see these increases and are preparing now for continued increase in the number of students,” shared President Clements. “We are consistently looking to see what other programs we can extend to other campuses to meet the demand.” The college works closely with local businesses and industry partners in the 11-county service to ensure graduates are meeting the demands and needs of industries. Wiregrass diligently stays on top of industry needs, preparing graduates to be ready for industry changes. The Industry 4.0 program is just one example of how the college has responded to recent industry needs. The Industry 4.0 program blends Computer Information Systems with Mechatronics, teaching skills in mechatronics, computer networking, database applications, manufacturing, and automation. The program prepares graduates as technicians and specialists in Industry 4.0 technologies such as cyberphysical systems.

The college has also sought ways to make the process of applying to college as seamless as possible. The One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center was recently implemented as a way to better serve students by combing admissions, advising, and registration into one department. The number of applications received increased 35% for Spring 2023 Semester compared to Spring 2022 Semester.

Beginning Fall 2023 Semester, the college will offer the new Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Repair Technician program and Video and Film Editor Technical Certificate of Credit on the Valdosta Campus. The college will accept new students in the popular Cosmetology program on the Cook Campus. Culinary Arts classes will be offered in the evening on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus the Associate of Science in Nursing program will accepts its first cohort on the Coffee Campus. The college will be waiving application fees for those who apply during the month of March. Summer Semester classes begin on May 15 and Fall classes begin on August 15. If you are interested in a tour of the campus please contact Recruitment Coordinator Chandler Chancy at chandler.chancy@wiregrass.edu. The college will be hosting Open Houses from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm on the Valdosta Campus, on February 28; Ben Hill-Irwin Campus on March 14; and Coffee Campus on March 21. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.