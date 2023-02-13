//Vikings kick off 2023 season with Georgia Carolina Challenge

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The LHS Vikings and CCHS Packers 2023 football season will be kicked off with the first-ever Georgia Carolina Challenge.

Lowndes High School and Colquitt County High School football teams will open their 2023 season with the first-ever Georgia Carolina Challenge on Saturday, August 19th, on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium in Moultrie, GA.

The out-of-state rivalry concept began last year with the Georgia-Florida Challenge, but after just one season, Florida schools opted out. This year, the Packers and the Vikings will face North and South Carolina opponents.

The Vikings will play Christ School from Arden, N.C., at 4 pm who will feature several returning D-1 athletes. They are led by linebacker Cayden Jones, who is a 4–Star athlete with 21 offers including the University of Alabama, and returning wide receiver Khalil Conley – 39 receptions/736 yards.

“Opening weekend versus an out-of-state opponent is an exciting way to start the season,” says Adam Carter, head coach of the Vikings. “Christ School has a ton of power five talent on both sides of the ball, which will be a huge test for us right out of the gate. I know our fans will come out and make it a great environment for our kids!”

The Packers will host Dutch Fork High from Irmo, S.C., in the second game beginning at 7 pm. Dutch Fork is led by Head Coach Tom Knotts and won the South Carolina 2022 state championship in Class 4A with a 14-1 record. They finished as the Max Prep ranked #1 team in all South Carolina classes and #26 in the nation.

The state title was 14th for head coach Tom Knotts, who has won seven in North Carolina and seven more in the Palmetto State. “It’s going to be a big test,” said Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun, who led the Packers to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state semifinals last year. Obviously, they are going to be well-coached. But you like games like this. I’m excited about it. We hope there will be a big ol’ crowd there.”

Ticket information for the games will be announced at a later date.