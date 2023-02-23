//Valdosta honored as Tree City USA Community

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Forestry Commission honored the City of Valdosta as a Tree City USA Community for Arbor Day.

Georgia Arbor Day is an opportunity to plant, celebrate and recognize trees for their beneficial qualities. On February 17, 2023, the City of Valdosta was honored by the Georgia Forestry Commission as a Tree City USA for its 37th consecutive Year at the annual Arbor Day Celebration, sponsored by the Valdosta Tree Commission.

Mayor Scott Matheson proclaimed Arbor Day at City Hall, and a tree-planting ceremony was held at Scintilla Charter Academy to honor Valdosta’s status as a Tree City USA community. The designation as a Tree City USA signifies Valdosta’s ongoing commitment to growing and maintaining a healthy urban forest.

“I’m proud of our community’s long-standing commitment to planting and protecting our urban forest so that our city will be green, sustainable, and attractive for generations to come,” said Mayor Scott Matheson, who accepted the Tree City USA designation. “Our city’s green space is what attracts people to our community. We are proud of this 37-year designation because it shows the long-term commitment that Valdosta has made to the investment of its trees and natural resources.”

The Valdosta Tree Commission gave opening and closing remarks at the event and led the prayer.

Georgia State Forester presented the Tree City USA flag, held by Scintilla Charter Academy students. Before the ceremony, the City of Valdosta’s Arbor Division planted a Willow Oak in the playground. The ceremony concluded with City Leadership, the Georgia State Forester, Scintilla’s staff, and students shoveling dirt onto the tree.

“The act of planting a tree reflects hope for the future and benefits future generations,” stated Angela Bray, Stormwater and Arbor Manager. “It is important to instill environmentally conscious values in our youth, and what better place than a school to celebrate Arbor Day.”

The Arbor Day Foundation established the Tree City USA program, the National Association of State Foresters, and the USDA Forest Service, to improve community forestry. More than 3,400 Tree City USA communities nationwide represent 135 million citizens.

In 1973, former Valdosta City Councilmember Bette Bechtel introduced the first Tree and Landscape Ordinance to the Mayor and Council, which passed unanimously in 1974. In 1984, the city formed the Valdosta Tree Commission. The efforts, education, and vision of these early leaders have led to a city recognized for its beauty, urban tree canopy, and commitment to trees and their important place in the quality of life in our community.

In 1990, the city hired a full-time Arborist to bring more emphasis and education and to work with the community to plant, preserve and protect our urban tree canopy. The city’s tree and landscape ordinance significantly changed in 1994 and 2000. In that particular year, the tree commission, general contractors, developers, homebuilders, and others came together to agree upon a balanced ordinance, one that allowed development so that the city could grow and prosper but one that encouraged the preservation of specimen trees and included reasonable requirements for tree planting, tree maintenance, green space, and landscaping. Over the years, the city has streamlined its Arbor Division with the Engineering Department to streamline operations and further enhance the management of our urban forest.