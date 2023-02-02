//Valdosta City Schools announces superintendent search

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia School Boards Association releases an official hiring announcement for the next Valdosta City Schools Superintendent.

Release:

The Georgia School Boards Association officially announced the opening for the search of the next superintendent for Valdosta City Schools.

To view the entire announcement with qualifications and the application process, click here (https://bit.ly/3QxSCus).

Direct link to the online application – https://gsba.myrevelus.com/

Additionally, the search committee wants to hear from stakeholders, what do you want to see in our next leader? Click here to take the short survey.