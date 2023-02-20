//The Book and Table Inn receives Facade grant

Share with friends

Photo L to R: Edward Cochran, Mike Cooper, Ally Sealy, Jamie Phelps, Daniel Bayman, and Brandie Dame.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street presented the Facade Improvement Grant to owners of The Book and Table Inn for building revitalization.

Release:

Through the Facade grant, business owners could apply for funds to beautify their storefronts. The Façade Improvement Grant Program promotes the revitalization of properties in the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) District by providing financial assistance to building owners to improve and maintain existing commercial and residential buildings. Valdosta Main Street presented Jamie Phelps, owner of The Book and Table Inn, with the Façade grant award from the Central Valdosta Development Authority up to $2,000, which the property owner must match.