//Teenagers arrested for S&M Food Mart burglary

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta teenagers were arrested on burglary charges after breaking into the S&M Food Mart.

Arrested: Juvenile, African American male, age 13, resident of Valdosta.

Arrested: Brown, Amonney, African American male, age 17, resident of Valdosta.

On February 12, 2023, at approximately 1135 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 704 N Barrack Obama BLVD (S&M Food Mart) after E911 received an alarm call at the location. Upon arrival, officers found the front door had been damaged.

Another responding officer observed three males in the area. Two of the subjects fled on foot but were quickly caught and detained. They were identified as a 13-year-old juvenile and Amonney Brown, 17 years of age. The investigation revealed the third subject was not involved in criminal activity, so he was released to his mother.

The evidence showed that Brown and his accomplice damaged the business door, entered the business, and stole miscellaneous merchandise. Officers were able to recover all the stolen items. Brown was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with burglary (felony) and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor). Officers worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice, who detained the juvenile at the Thomasville Regional Youth Center, where he has been charged with burglary (felony) and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor). .

“We are proud of the officers involved in this investigation. Their quick response and sharing of information led to these offenders being captured,” said Captain Johns.