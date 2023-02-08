//Kicks for Cats raises money for shoes

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School juniors hold a Kicks for Cats Basketball Challenge to raise money to assist students with proper shoes.

Valdosta High School juniors, Brayden Anderson and Jay Ball, began the Kicks for Cats organization in 2020 to assist students in Valdosta City Schools with a need for proper shoes. For the second year, they will be hosting a Basketball Challenge to raise money and awareness for the Kicks for Cats mission.



Thursday, February 16 at 6:00 pm S.L. Mason will take on Sallas Mahone in a basketball game in the S.L. Mason Elementary School gymnasium (821 West Gordon Street). There will also be a free throw contest, prizes and much more, admission is $3 per person. Please come out and support Kicks for Cats and these student athletes!