//Cook County named one of 2023 AP Honor Schools

Share with friends

COOK CO. – The State School Superintendent names Cook County along with other 2023 Advanced Placement Honor Schools from 97 districts.

Release:

State School Superintendent Richard Woods named 273 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools from 97 school districts for 2023.

“The number of AP Honor Schools increased by more than 14%, which serves as a testament to our commitment to expand opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” Superintendent Woods said. “I sincerely congratulate each of this year’s AP Honor Schools on their achievement. Additionally, I thank each teacher, student, and school- and district-level administrator for their diligent work creating strong AP opportunities in these 273 Georgia schools.”

The 2023 AP Honor Schools are named in eight categories based on the results of 2022 AP courses and exams. A list of categories is below, and a complete list of schools in each category is linked in the description.

AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. In addition, GaDOE began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.

AP Access and Support Schools

Schools with at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified as African American and/or Hispanic and 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

AP Challenge Schools

Schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in English, math, science, and social studies.

AP Expansion Schools

AP schools with 25% growth in AP student participation from May 2021 to May 2022 and a minimum of 25 students testing in May 2020.

AP Humanities Schools

Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course, and one world language course.

AP Humanities Achievement Schools

AP Humanities schools (see above definition) with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

AP Schools of Distinction

Schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

AP STEM Schools

Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)

AP STEM Achievement Schools

AP STEM schools (see above definition) with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.​