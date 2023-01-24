//VCS District Spelling Bee winner announced

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The winner was announced for the 2023 Valdosta City Schools District Spelling Bee along with all participants.

Photo: 2023 Spelling Bee Top 3 – (L-R) Wynter Lawson (Winner), Kennedi Johnson (1st Runner-Up), Dr. Alvin Hudson (Interim Superintendent), Isaac Mezquital (2nd Runner-Up)

Release:

Congratulations to Wynter Lawson of Valdosta Early College Academy, the winner of the 2023 VCS District Spelling Bee. She won the Bee by spelling the final word, S-Q-U-I-R-M. The first runner-up was Kennedi Johnson of Valdosta Early College Academy. The second runner-up was Isaac Mezquital of Pinevale Elementary School.

The 2023 VCS District Spelling Bee participants with the VCS MTSS Department.

The VCS District Spelling Bee was held on Friday, January 20 in the Performing Arts Center. The top three spellers from J.L. Lomax, Pinevale, Sallas Mahone, S.L. Mason, W.G. Nunn Elementary Schools, J.L. Newbern and Valdosta Middle Schools, Valdosta Early College Academy and Horne Learning Center competed for the title of Spelling Bee Champion.

School level participants:

J.L. Lomax Elementary School – Jordan Arthur, Lerrick Baker, Masyah Smith

Pinevale Elementary School – Austin McCoggle, Isaac Mezquital, Kie’Linn Wells

Sallas Mahone Elementary School – Eric Graham, Kanish Patel, Brylee Vince

S.L. Mason Elementary School – Jermani Crawford, Noriah Selen, Tamerri Thompson

W.G. Nunn Elementary School – Kamari Jones, Denyziah Lowe, Laila Spencer

J.L. Newbern Middle School – Leo De La Cruz, Marvin Frazier, Jamar Walton

Valdosta Middle School – Sabry Byrd, Symphony Lorenzo, Tymar Smith

Valdosta Early College Academy – Aliyah Blakeman, Kennedi Johnson, Wynter Lawson

Horne Learning Center – Anari Duncan, Amadrion Shivers, Alverta Torres

Wynter will move on to the Regional Spelling Bee in Bainbridge on February 25.