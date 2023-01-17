//VCS announce Master Gardener class

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announce a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program that will be available at the Lowndes County Extension Office.

Become a master gardener and assist our schools in their gardens on campus!

Classes begin February 7 and are every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am until 12 pm through March 23. The course costs $150 and includes a Master Gardener manual, 1st year’s dues and a name tag. Background checks are required and completed through UGA Human Resources.

Contact Andy Carter with the Lowndes County Extension Office at (229) 333-5185 or via email at andy.carter@uga.edu.