//Valdosta residents make Georgia College Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta residents were recently recognized for earning a spot on the Georgia College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Release:

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students in the College of Education who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Emily During of Valdosta (31602)

Dowry Hatton of Valdosta (31602)

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.